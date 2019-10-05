Manikay Partners Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Stake

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.57M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.33. About 179,398 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 43,275 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 120,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 7,904 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 29,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 34,069 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 92,270 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 1.27 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.40M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 123,621 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 3,051 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 219,500 were accumulated by Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 54,428 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,205 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: What Is Quad Witching? – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Spectre x360 13: The New Standard for Premium – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Autozone Management Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.03% or 726 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co invested in 338 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cibc Mkts owns 7,864 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 307 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Riggs Asset Managment Company owns 140 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 138 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 2,023 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 4,675 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc reported 28 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 192 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,072 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spectrum Management has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 90,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).