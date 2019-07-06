Manikay Partners Upped Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $7.77 Million; As Ecology & Env Cl A (EEI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.05 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (EEI) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 104,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 117,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 4,336 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 9,257 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% or 143,590 shares. Mill Road Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 1 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). State Bank Of America De accumulated 432 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,480 shares. New York-based Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 3,321 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 18,543 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap owns 115,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund accumulated 3.1% or 286,600 shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 12,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

