Manikay Partners Upped Celgene (CELG) Holding by $47.01 Million as Share Price Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Edge Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 2.10M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Charter Trust Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Augustine Asset has 38,345 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company owns 6,385 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smithfield owns 1,238 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 244,673 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,016 were reported by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 93,296 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 796,425 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Raymond James Na reported 28,768 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 22,920 shares. 101,649 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 115,901 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 5,560 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,597 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.