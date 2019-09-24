Manikay Partners Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; AUMANN AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (AUUMF) SI Decreased By 12.5%

Manikay Partners Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 80.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manikay Partners Llc sold 534,445 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Manikay Partners Llc holds 128,205 shares with $9.51 million value, down from 662,650 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $67.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 3.14 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 8.37% above currents $79.36 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”.

