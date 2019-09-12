Manikay Partners Trimmed Its Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) as Valuation Rose; Payden & Rygel Raised Holding in Intel (INTC) by $5.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 122,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 435,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83 million, up from 312,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 6.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 295,271 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Measuring BHP Billiton’s Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).