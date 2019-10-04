Manikay Partners Trimmed Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $39.55 Million as Stock Value Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Its Position by $1.51 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 124.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 24,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 10,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.09. About 1.03 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 534,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, down from 662,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $839.11 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 425,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $122.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

