Manikay Partners Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Upped by $7.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Silverback Asset Management Upped Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding by $1.95 Million; Shares Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 99,171 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.