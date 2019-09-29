Manikay Partners Stake in Celgene (CELG) Lifted by $47.01 Million; Bank Of America Has Trimmed Holding in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by $35.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 74.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 455,734 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 373,544 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold AKR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 86.68 million shares or 2.34% more from 84.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 171,628 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei reported 262,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv holds 27,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 165,782 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 12,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial has 663,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Ltd has invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). First Manhattan reported 25,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 52,797 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 40,149 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.86M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) by 366,200 shares to 455,000 shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 3.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Company owns 106,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 367,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,617 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.62% or 363,059 shares. Canyon Advsr, a California-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 74,514 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 500 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 128,573 shares stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited owns 45,037 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $59.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.