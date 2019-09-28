Manikay Partners Lowered Its Stake in Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) by $58.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Parker Hannifin (PH) Share Value Declined While Highlander Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 725,290 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.00M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank accumulated 0.05% or 15,822 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 88,006 shares. Centurylink Inv Commerce reported 111,839 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.19% stake. Farmers Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 20,703 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 13,710 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,924 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 15,126 shares. American Assets Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,100 shares. 27.05M were accumulated by Parametric Assocs. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 168,139 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 300,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.