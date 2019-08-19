Manikay Partners Lowered Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position as Valuation Rose; Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Share Price Declined

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 18.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.97M, down from 18.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 3.04M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 13/03/2018 – #3 Teva calls off CGRP drug discovery and development pact, returns preclinical asset to Sosei @AmberTongPW; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 95,184 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It

