Manikay Partners Lifted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $7.77 Million; As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Rose, Scott & Selber Has Decreased Its Position by $1.53 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 1.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 786,504 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co holds 12,122 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 445,446 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Palestra Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.25% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitchell Com reported 7,207 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation holds 374,366 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 78,346 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 231,073 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Etrade Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,005 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile, Dish agree on divestitures for Sprint merger – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DISH Network (DISH) near $6B deal for Sprint Corp. (S), T-Mobile (TMUS) assets – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S), Talks Slow Over DISH Network (DISH) Ownership – DJ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint, T-Mobile met with FCC counsel on merger issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, ALGN, V – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 12.4% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Align Technology Announces Record 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:ALGN – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.40M for 62.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mgmt Company has invested 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 1,340 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,220 shares. Pitcairn owns 1,870 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 14,161 shares. Nine Masts Cap reported 350 shares stake. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rafferty Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,147 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has 2,089 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Comm Llc stated it has 0.41% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 0.15% or 3,278 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Swiss Bancorporation holds 253,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ferox Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 3,900 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Adage Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).