Manikay Partners Lifted Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $7.77 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Decreased Stake by $690,480

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates analyzed 8,631 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.