Manikay Partners Lifted Its Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) as Stock Value Rose; As Global Payments (GPN) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Lowered Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 187,239 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 5,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 90,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.22. About 1.02 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $59.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 349,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: AMD Ryzen Processors To Supplant Intel In Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop 3 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% or 107,527 shares in its portfolio. 19,761 were accumulated by American Int Grp Incorporated. Water Island Cap Limited holds 0.08% or 219,500 shares in its portfolio. S&T Bancorp Pa holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 822,013 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 49,925 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Js Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 27,600 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 13,225 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 1.59M shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Group Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 33,179 shares. Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 53,927 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 348,087 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 928,148 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,895 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 6,914 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 252,282 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 9,018 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.06 million shares. Stellar Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.54% or 28,494 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,232 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prtnrs Limited holds 0.68% or 72,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Research owns 5,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,964 shares to 77,554 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).