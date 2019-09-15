Manikay Partners Increases Position in Celgene (CELG); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Decreased Stake

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81 million, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Dakota-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.10M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 208,734 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 67 shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.03 million shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.47M shares. 11,851 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Next Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 653,224 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,802 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 447 shares. Charter Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 188,808 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Sit Assocs has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,445 shares. Northrock Partners holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,435 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares to 128,205 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple’s Product Launch – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Communication Va invested in 129,908 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,184 shares. Avenir has 89,325 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 285,685 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru accumulated 30,238 shares or 1.94% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Group Inc Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,593 shares. The Indiana-based Monarch Capital Incorporated has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.18M shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1.65% or 41,017 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 5,210 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 9,897 shares. First Manhattan invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company accumulated 2.54% or 10.35 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 73,334 shares.