Manikay Partners Increased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $7.77 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Market Value Declined, Holder Midas Management Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company's stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $455.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).