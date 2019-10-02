Manikay Partners Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $656,250; Valuation Rose; King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $649,740; Stock Value Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 71,298 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD)

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $364.57. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics to pay nearly $10M to resolve overseas bribery charges – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere announces layoffs at Illinois, Iowa plants – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $65.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.12 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,750 shares to 20,877 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ijh (IJH) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing (BA) Secures Navy Deal to Support P-8A Jet Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

