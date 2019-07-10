Manikay Partners Increased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $7.77 Million; Shares Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Lowered Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 10.98 million shares traded or 209.63% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish in pole position to scoop Sprint/T-Mobile assets – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Said to be on Cusp of Justice Approval for Sprint Corp. (S) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) June weekly call option implied volatility low into its ongoing proposed merger with Sprint (S) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.