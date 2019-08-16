Manikay Partners Has Upped T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Markston International Has Raised Its Holding by $444,323

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 6.72M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 448,162 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPDATE: T-Mobile to Host Q2 2019 Earnings Call on July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “T-Mobile Rocks the Top Spot for J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Yet Again – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon Launches Inseego 5G MiFi, Service Reaches St. Paul – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 123,774 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 4.70M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Assetmark Inc accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Goldman Sachs reported 1.98M shares stake. Cwm Ltd Co owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 143,500 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 100,570 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 197,667 shares. 23,423 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Limited reported 9,970 shares. Madison Inv Holdg Incorporated holds 0.14% or 111,100 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 285 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 14,688 shares to 231,775 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,102 shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.