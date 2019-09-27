Manikay Partners Has Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Boston Partners Boosted Holding

Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 78,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.05 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 447,862 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 140,697 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Co holds 0.08% or 2,634 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 0.07% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Barclays Public Ltd reported 183,732 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 56,228 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 604,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cleararc owns 1,781 shares. Bluestein R H & Com accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 5.18M shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability owns 3,700 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1,846 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 28,919 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,113 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 114,131 shares to 3,143 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 24,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,401 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 9,999 shares. 19,866 are held by Aperio Gru Lc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 27,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 1.27 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Putnam Limited Liability Co has 260,899 shares. Kennedy holds 248,716 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% or 82,819 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1,650 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 19,761 were accumulated by American Grp. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.02% or 22,238 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.09M shares.

