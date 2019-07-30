Manikay Partners Has Upped Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Raised Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 1.14M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 4.71M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,215 shares to 64,190 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 518,404 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards National Bank And has invested 1.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lsv Asset owns 1.99 million shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.55% or 14,850 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 15,031 shares. 5,927 were reported by Miles Cap. Hanson And Doremus Inv stated it has 1,707 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.16% or 325,254 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Janney Capital Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,879 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 14.77 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). M Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1,718 shares. Axa stated it has 124,352 shares. Fincl Engines Limited Liability Co owns 19,331 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of stock was sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

