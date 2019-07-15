Manikay Partners Has Upped Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; Nice LTD (NICE) Stake Has Raised by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 443,369 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 11,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 50,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $148.89. About 17,151 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Robotic Process Automation Deepens AI Capabilities for Expanded Automation Discovery and Real-Time Monitoring Intelligence – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebanx Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE inContact Announces New Outcome-Oriented Innovations for Customer Services – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Skechers (SKX) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,720 shares to 34,462 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 132,284 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 4.32 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,970 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 12,856 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 197,667 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sei Investments reported 97,383 shares stake. Moreover, American Gru has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,553 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,299 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 1.52% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 56,597 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tuttle Tactical accumulated 28,400 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 671,105 shares.