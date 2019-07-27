Manikay Partners Has Raised Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $7.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $327,860 as Share Value Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walmart (WMT) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 32,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Walmart Investors Snag Depo Redos But Not Docs In Suit; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY APPLY TO ALL WALMART AND SAM’S CLUB PHARMACIES AND PHARMACISTS IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 72,807 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 17,717 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 551,170 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 369,149 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 1.23M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd owns 4,214 shares. Pension Service accumulated 428,436 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd reported 3.04% stake. M&R Management Inc accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com invested 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 34,000 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 274,950 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.30 million shares. Moreover, James Inv Research has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,405 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,500 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New York AG, 13 Other AGs Remains Against T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile tops subscriber projections; no merger OK today – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Big Tech in Focus, Automotive Drama – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Do Brick-and-Mortar Chains Fare on Prime Day? – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.