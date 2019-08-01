Manikay Partners Has Raised Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stock Value Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 94,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 257,865 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 352,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 544,566 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 38.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.