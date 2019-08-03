Manikay Partners Has Raised Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $7.77 Million as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Holder Cortland Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $848,808 as Shares Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability owns 10,335 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,650 shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.01% or 7.64 million shares. 210,532 are owned by Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Corporation In. British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability stated it has 22,660 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs stated it has 356,230 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 0.69% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 69,392 shares. Forbes J M And Communications Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,962 shares. 39,954 are owned by Psagot Invest House Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.19M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. California-based Golub Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 4% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 25,300 shares. Bp Pcl holds 34,000 shares. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 2,648 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc invested in 0.04% or 223,833 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Art Llc has 0.38% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,751 are held by Da Davidson &. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc reported 43,605 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.41M shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 69,890 shares. Corvex Mgmt LP has 8.58% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Finance Services reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Field And Main Bancorp invested in 14,680 shares or 0.96% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.44% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).