Manikay Partners Has Lowered Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $12.00 Million; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Valuation Rose While Plancorp Has Upped by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 689,734 shares traded or 67.27% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 1.62 million shares traded or 46.25% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. Another trade for 1,156 shares valued at $70,545 was sold by Callahan Daniel D..