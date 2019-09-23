Manikay Partners Has Increased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $47.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Equity Residential (EQR) Position Has Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 1.58M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 30,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 23,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 665,415 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl holds 16,081 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.64 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pitcairn Co reported 4,675 shares. 134,134 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 45 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 25,647 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 0.37% or 5,870 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 8.94M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers holds 25,795 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Us Bankshares De has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 52,944 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 588,095 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 39,097 shares to 47,146 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,114 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).