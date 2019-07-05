Manikay Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $12.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $5.13 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 883,417 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 64,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 203,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 627,403 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 8,902 shares were sold by Grau Dominique, worth $685,454 on Tuesday, February 12.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 28,503 shares to 422,257 shares, valued at $25.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 56,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,777 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).