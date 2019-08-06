Manikay Partners Has Cut Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding by $12.00 Million; Share Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Usca Ria Lowered Its Position by $516,006

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 5.74 million shares traded or 78.78% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares to 11,147 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.