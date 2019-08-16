Manikay Partners Has Boosted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $7.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Shufro Rose & Co Cut Its Position by $3.67 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 171,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 207,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 6.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.03M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.51% or 20,985 shares. Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Overbrook Corp stated it has 98,533 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 42.33M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co has invested 5.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.05% or 338,564 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 were reported by Paw. State Street stated it has 150.20 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 28,350 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Spectrum Gp stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Serv has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% or 49,180 shares in its portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 66,402 shares to 406,214 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 4.32M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 15.09M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,283 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc invested in 43,605 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 708,191 shares. Aurora Counsel stated it has 45,426 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.07% or 39,560 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,100 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 19,640 are held by Allstate Corporation. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 92 shares. Fdx stated it has 17,605 shares. Colony Grp Ltd invested in 0.05% or 16,979 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 56,731 were reported by Act Ii Mgmt Limited Partnership.

