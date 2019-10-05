Manikay Partners Cut Position in Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) by $58.00 Million as Shares Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.00M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 7,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,741 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, down from 61,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 269,177 shares to 456,222 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 46,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 300,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

