Manikay Partners Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased First Solar Com (FSLR) Stake By $422,500

Manikay Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 53.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manikay Partners Llc sold 483,842 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Manikay Partners Llc holds 425,000 shares with $59.35 million value, down from 908,842 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $230.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 5.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Wellington Shields & Company decreased First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,500 shares as First Solar Inc Com (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 38,575 shares with $2.53M value, down from 45,075 last quarter. First Solar Inc Com now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 871,187 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 21.85% above currents $128.35 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 13.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.