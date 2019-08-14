Manikay Partners Continues to Hold Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS); Franklin Resources Has Boosted Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $427,665 as Share Value Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 80.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 20,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 45,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, up from 25,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 1.65 million shares traded or 45.01% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 2.56M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 129,551 shares. Carroll owns 1,431 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc owns 152,706 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ftb Advsr holds 21,400 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.08% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Hyman Charles D holds 0.09% or 41,966 shares in its portfolio. Canal Co accumulated 120,000 shares. 45,797 are owned by Amg National Trust Commercial Bank. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 315,765 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 114,176 shares. Vanguard Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20.36M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 37,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 112,591 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% stake.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 98,457 shares to 957,395 shares, valued at $195.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 15,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 1.64 million were reported by Fred Alger Management. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 907,504 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 78,346 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 12,399 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 6,975 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiger Eye Cap Llc has 3,253 shares. Loews has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 245,597 shares. Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 41,433 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Northern Trust stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.