Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Upgraded By BidaskScore; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

In a analysts note issued to investors and clients on 6 October, BidaskScore has boosted Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) stock to a “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rambus has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 18.68% above currents $13.06 stock price. Rambus had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $1600 target. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $13.1000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 336,778 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 06/03/2018 – Rambus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG; 19/03/2018 – Rambus to Develop Hybrid Memory System Architectures for Future Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SIGNED A PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING TONGFANG MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS, GIGADEVICE, THG VENTURES FORM RELIANCE MEMORY TO DEVELO; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS SAYS A JV IN CHINA, RELIANCE MEMORY, HAS BEEN FORMED TO COMMERCIALIZE RESISTIVE RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY TECHNOLOGY, WITH PARTNER GIGADEVICE; 27/04/2018 – Rambus Shareholder Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Gets 42.5M Votes Against, 38.6M For; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Rambus Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 85.57 million shares or 15.15% less from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 113,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 265,607 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. 56,027 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. 4,058 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated. Citadel Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 409,631 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com holds 0% or 1,962 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) or 1.10M shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 54,799 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Co. 237 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 6.26M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 36,728 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 24,968 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge; 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.87 million. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses.