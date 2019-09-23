Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Union Pacific (UNP)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 493 funds increased or opened new positions, while 598 reduced and sold positions in Union Pacific Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 521.61 million shares, down from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Union Pacific Corp in top ten positions decreased from 65 to 55 for a decrease of 10. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 551 Increased: 369 New Position: 124.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s current price of $6.29 translates into 1.91% yield. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 35,175 shares traded or 66.79% up from the average. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge

More notable recent Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Student Loan Interest Tax-Deductible? – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Prospects Look Bright for Consumer Loans Industry – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. mortgage activity falls as loan costs rise – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s August new loans seen up slightly, more easing expected – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Benefits From Loan Growth, Legal Issues Linger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.75 million. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $117.22 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 14.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation for 360,729 shares. Soroban Capital Partners Lp owns 4.32 million shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 9.51% invested in the company for 409,050 shares. The Australia-based Rare Infrastructure Ltd has invested 8.33% in the stock. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.01 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.