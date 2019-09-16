Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stake By $3.25 Million

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s current price of $6.28 translates into 1.91% yield. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 9,572 shares traded. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) stake by 27.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 125,015 shares as Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 333,524 shares with $8.80 million value, down from 458,539 last quarter. Corporate Office Pptys Tr now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 527,854 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.85 million. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity. KESLER STEVEN D had bought 360 shares worth $9,716 on Monday, July 15.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -11.89% below currents $28.94 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2800 target. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 23 to “Underweight”.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 838,919 shares to 1.19M valued at $96.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2.58 million shares and now owns 2.60 million shares. News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) was raised too.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.98 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.