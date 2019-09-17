Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Argent Capital Management Has Lifted By $555,660 Its Diodes (DIOD) Holding

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s current price of $6.25 translates into 1.92% yield. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 15,461 shares traded. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) stake by 21.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 15,435 shares as Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)’s stock rose 17.03%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 86,075 shares with $3.13M value, up from 70,640 last quarter. Diodes Incorporated now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 255,525 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 25,200 shares to 64,580 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 8,931 shares and now owns 190,468 shares. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 62,025 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 8,258 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 217,040 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 327,241 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 1,295 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 6,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management reported 879,037 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 115,465 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 53,262 shares stake.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.36 million. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses.