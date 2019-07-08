Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) to pay $0.12 on Jul 15, 2019; Transdigm Group (TDG) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jul 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s current price of $6.55 translates into 1.83% yield. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Apr 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 46,263 shares traded or 123.76% up from the average. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has declined 19.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LOAN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOAN); 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2017; 19/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – BDO Position in Manhattan Bridge Reported in Error (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Bdo Wealth Advisors Buys New 28% Position in Manhattan Bridge; 16/04/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 19/03/2018 – Manhattan Bridge Capital 2017 Rev $5.92M

Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 212 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 171 sold and reduced their stakes in Transdigm Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 51.29 million shares, down from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Transdigm Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 20 to 21 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 143 Increased: 132 New Position: 80.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.27 million. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It has a 33.9 P/E ratio. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 84.18% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated for 2.04 million shares. Windacre Partnership Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 29.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altarock Partners Llc has 27.72% invested in the company for 642,485 shares. The New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 24.44% in the stock. Stockbridge Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.99 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

