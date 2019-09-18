Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Since Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.40 N/A 0.48 13.22 PayPal Holdings Inc. 109 7.58 N/A 2.10 52.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. PayPal Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is currently more affordable than PayPal Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 109.2 and 109.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PayPal Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PayPal Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 20.00% for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. with average target price of $7.5. Competitively the average target price of PayPal Holdings Inc. is $122.25, which is potential 16.07% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than PayPal Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares and 84.2% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares. About 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.