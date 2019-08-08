Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.23 N/A 0.48 13.22 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.08 N/A 1.06 5.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.01% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.