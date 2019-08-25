Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

As Credit Services companies, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.02 N/A 0.48 13.22 Credit Acceptance Corporation 466 7.34 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 highlights Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.58% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively Credit Acceptance Corporation has a consensus target price of $467.5, with potential upside of 3.21%. Based on the results shown earlier, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Credit Acceptance Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 63.3%. Insiders held roughly 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. was less bullish than Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.