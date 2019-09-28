Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 0.00 6.93M 0.48 13.22 Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.33 466.43M 11.56 8.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation. Capital One Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Capital One Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 112,500,000.00% 13.6% 7.8% Capital One Financial Corporation 526,980,002.26% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Capital One Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Capital One Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $106.67, with potential upside of 16.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 92.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 27.9%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Capital One Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. was less bullish than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.