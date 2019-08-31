Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.27 N/A 0.48 13.22 PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. PPDAI Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 22.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. was more bullish than PPDAI Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.