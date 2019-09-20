Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparison side by side

As Credit Services businesses, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.46 N/A 0.48 13.22 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.09 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than OneMain Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 19.24%. On the other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 17.72% and its average target price is $44.17. Based on the results given earlier, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than OneMain Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 92.3% respectively. 27.9% are Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats OneMain Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.