Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 7.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. N/A 6 13.22 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 104.04%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are 109.2 and 109.2. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s peers have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s peers beat Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.