Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Credit Services company, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has 27.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 7.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. N/A 6 13.22 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. The potential upside of the competitors is 126.52%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 109.2 and a Quick Ratio of 109.2. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.