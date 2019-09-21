Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Contrasting side by side

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.46 N/A 0.48 13.22 Discover Financial Services 79 3.30 N/A 8.54 10.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services. Discover Financial Services is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is currently more expensive than Discover Financial Services, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Discover Financial Services’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 19.24%. On the other hand, Discover Financial Services’s potential upside is 10.12% and its consensus price target is $91.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. looks more robust than Discover Financial Services as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Discover Financial Services has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 89.8%. About 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.