Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stock Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Stake; As Monro (MNRO) Shares Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 428,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, down from 438,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 304,009 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 29,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.72 million, down from 7.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 302,378 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,775 shares to 614,447 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,043 shares, and has risen its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 77.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co accumulated 6,464 shares. Btim Corporation reported 572,700 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Ltd reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 746,742 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.01% or 11,454 shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 26,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 262,283 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Walleye Trading Lc has 9,534 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 487,267 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Merian (Uk). West Coast Lc holds 75,901 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 69,956 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 25,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 62,974 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 279,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 53,449 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 7,341 shares. Glenmede Na holds 7,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd reported 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp stated it has 52,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

