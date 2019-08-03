Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Share Value Rose While Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.56 Million; Attunity LTD (ATTU) Market Value Were Volatile While G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Stake by $7.80 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 46,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 115,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 161,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 498,637 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks That Braved the Index’s Bloodbath – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,000 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 161,200 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp reported 47,674 shares stake. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 524 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 20,942 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 32,417 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Taylor Frigon Ltd Co holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 99,708 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.28% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 30,500 shares to 64,404 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 7,540 shares to 81,427 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 3,468 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,426 shares. 94,238 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Ajo LP owns 0.23% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 825,354 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 13,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). American Capital Inc holds 3.47% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 1.36M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 163,531 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 525 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 229 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 75.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.