Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Market Valuation Rose While Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Position by $4.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Independence Contract Drilling Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.145. About 9,693 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD)

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.71M, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 117,628 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 78.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.09M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 67,830 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,090 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 31,408 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 42 shares. Invesco Limited holds 256,098 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 102,184 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 12,155 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 746,742 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Sg Americas Secs reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 37,019 shares. 15,451 were reported by Fmr Ltd.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,571 shares to 8,559 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. BATES THOMAS R JR also bought $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) on Friday, June 7.

