Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Brown Capital Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; As Community Finl Md (TCFC) Shares Rose, Holder Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Stake by $1.71 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2,100 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC)

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.71 million, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 331,875 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares to 471,989 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $3,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns accumulated 347 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,627 are held by Morgan Stanley. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 317 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 105 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 6,709 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 11,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bessemer Grp reported 3,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Blackrock reported 214,847 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 61,858 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1,409 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.4% or 189,532 shares. 52,513 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 17,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 28,700 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,454 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 31,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 6.19M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 203,957 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.6% or 1.18M shares. Ww Asset holds 3,709 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 14,316 shares stake.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares to 358,050 shares, valued at $48.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.54 million for 76.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.